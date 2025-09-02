V&E cracks down on illegal sale of fertilisers

CM to meet 6 start-up representatives today

The Chief Minister will participate in the East Coast Maritime Logistics Conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), the event aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a global logistics hub by fostering innovation and sustainable growth in maritime logistics.

Naidu will engage in high-level discussions with CEOs from 20 leading maritime logistics companies to boost operational efficiency, sustainability, and global supply chain integration.

These talks reflect the state’s push to attract investments and modernize its port and logistics infrastructure.

He will also meet representatives from six startups—Blurgs AI, Docker Vision, Olteo Maritime, Automaxis, Easylane, and Aim Locate—to explore AI-driven solutions, automated systems, and optimized maritime operations, aligning with Andhra Pradesh’s tech-driven growth vision.

A key focus will be the Swarnandhra 2047 roadmap, which outlines the State’s development goals by India’s 100th Independence anniversary.

Naidu will seek input from industry leaders to refine policies and transform Andhra Pradesh into a global logistics powerhouse, leveraging its coastline and strategic ports to drive economic growth, job creation, and international trade. During the plenary session, Naidu will release strategic documents prepared by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and GFST.