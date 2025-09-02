V&E cracks down on illegal sale of fertilisers

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to curb illegal fertilizer sales across Andhra Pradesh, vigilance teams launched statewide raids, uncovering widespread irregularities.
Between August 23 and 31, 286 teams inspected 598 fertiliser outlets, seizing 934 metric tonnes of illegally sold stock worth Rs 1.83 crore and registering 67 cases. Additionally, 1,911 metric tonnes of hoarded fertilisers valued at Rs 4.30 crore were temporarily seized, leading to 124 cases. Criminal charges were filed against eight shop owners for regulatory violations.
During a review meeting at his Undavalli camp office on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take stringent action against dealers and shop owners involved in hoarding and black marketing, which he said causes undue hardship to farmers.
Naidu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilizers and pesticides, stressing that safeguarding agricultural interests remains a top priority.
CM to meet 6 start-up representatives today
The Chief Minister will participate in the East Coast Maritime Logistics Conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
Organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), the event aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a global logistics hub by fostering innovation and sustainable growth in maritime logistics.
Naidu will engage in high-level discussions with CEOs from 20 leading maritime logistics companies to boost operational efficiency, sustainability, and global supply chain integration.
These talks reflect the state’s push to attract investments and modernize its port and logistics infrastructure.
He will also meet representatives from six startups—Blurgs AI, Docker Vision, Olteo Maritime, Automaxis, Easylane, and Aim Locate—to explore AI-driven solutions, automated systems, and optimized maritime operations, aligning with Andhra Pradesh’s tech-driven growth vision.
A key focus will be the Swarnandhra 2047 roadmap, which outlines the State’s development goals by India’s 100th Independence anniversary.
Naidu will seek input from industry leaders to refine policies and transform Andhra Pradesh into a global logistics powerhouse, leveraging its coastline and strategic ports to drive economic growth, job creation, and international trade. During the plenary session, Naidu will release strategic documents prepared by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and GFST.