35 police canines and 61 handlers inducted into duty in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: The passing out parade of the 22nd batch of police canines — 35 dogs and 61 handlers — was held at the 6th Battalion ground in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha praised the contribution of police dogs in VIP security, criminal investigations, and tracking offenders. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that this batch of canines has been given the necessary training to investigate and to effectively counter terrorist activities in line with rising crime rates in modern society.