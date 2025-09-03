Andhra Pradesh experiences excess rainfall in August

VISAKHAPTANAM: Andhra Pradesh has recorded excess rainfall in August, with a departure of 39% from the normal. However, the cumulative rainfall of the State between June 1 and August 31 has remained within the normal range, showing only 1% departure.

It may be noted that a series of low-pressure systems contributed to the heavy rainfall during the month. According to data, seven districts in the State recorded large excess rainfall, 10 excess rainfall, and nine normal rainfall. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kakinada recorded normal rainfall

The distribution of rainfall has varied significantly across the State, with Rayalaseema districts witnessing higher departures. The overall rainfall activity during the season so far has remained within normal limits.