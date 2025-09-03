Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns hearing on installation of CCTV cameras in police stations across State

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned a hearing on the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations across the State, following a report by Advocate Commissioner MRK Chakravarthy.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Tandava Yogesh in 2022, alleging non-compliance with Supreme Court directives to install CCTV cameras in all police stations and jails.

Chakravarthy reported that he inspected six police stations in the erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts—Penamaluru, Amaravati, Tulluru, Arundelpet, Nallapadu, and Mangalagiri. While CCTV cameras had been installed, he said they were insufficient to cover the entire premises.

On average, each station had about 10 cameras, with Mangalagiri having 11. However, cameras were installed only on the ground floor in stations with multiple floors, leaving upper floors without surveillance.

He further noted that police officials said they lacked direct access to retrieve footage from Digital Video Recorders (DVRs). Footage is shared via email from relevant offices only when required, and passwords are changed immediately after access in emergencies.