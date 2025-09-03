Andhra Pradesh will emerge as East Coast logistics hub, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Andhra Pradesh will be developed as a key logistics hub on the East Coast to meet global standards. He said the State government will soon establish a Logistics University and a Civil Aviation University to strengthen the sector.
Speaking at the East Coast Maritime Logistics Summit, organised jointly by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST) and Maritime Gateway in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the Chief Minister noted that the logistics sector currently contributes around 1 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). He emphasised the goal of raising this share to 3 per cent in the coming years.
Naidu proposed the creation of a 20-member advisory body comprising representatives from port and shipping industries to guide the State on developing Andhra Pradesh as a global logistics hub. He said that with six operational ports and four more under development, the State is well-positioned to expand its port-led economy. The government also plans to establish fishing harbours or ports at intervals of about 50 kilometres along the state’s 1,050 km coastline.
Highlighting the demand from neighbouring states such as Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Karnataka, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh already ranks second in sea cargo transport. He added that the government is focusing on infrastructure for shipbuilding, ship and container repair, and ship recycling, particularly at Dugarajapatnam and Machilipatnam, along with facilities to maintain defence vessels.
Naidu underscored the importance of digital logistics platforms, cargo tracking, and stronger rail, road, and air connectivity to major ports. He also stressed the need to reduce logistics costs, which stand at about 13 per cent in India compared with 8 per cent in several other countries.
The Chief Minister further noted that the government is working on inland water transport as an alternative to reduce costs, citing the example of the Buckingham Canal that once facilitated transport between Kakinada and Chennai.
Referring to discussions with shipping industry leaders, he said the State would take up certain issues with the Government of India. He also reiterated the government’s focus on water security, river interlinking, and skill development to support industrial needs. Visakhapatnam, he added, is expected to grow as a technology hub, with initiatives such as a proposed data centre.
Earlier, Naidu attended a roundtable with CEOs from the shipping and logistics sectors. He also released two publications and launched the AP of the Air Cargo Forum of India.
Ministers BC Janardhana Reddy, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, and Kondapalli Srinivas, along with GFST Vice Chairman and Director SP Tucker, officials, and industry representatives were present.