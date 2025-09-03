APCRDA to constitute SPV for major infrastructure projects in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The 52nd meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the CM’s Camp Office on Tuesday, approved the constitution of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to oversee the key infrastructure development projects in Capital Amaravati.

The key infrastructure projects include a greenfield airport, NTR statue, smart industries, iconic bridge, sports city, river front, ropeway, and Inner Ring Road.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Bio Design Project be brought under the purview of SPV, noting that experts and organisations from seven countries are ready to partner in this public health initiative.

He also announced plans to establish a Health City in Amaravati, along the lines of the proposed Sports City. The SPV will be fully responsible for the design, construction and revenue generation of infrastructure projects.

The CRDA meeting has also approved tenders to create necessary infrastructure for the government building complex in Amaravati. Works of 53.68 km of roads and footpaths connecting the government complex will commence soon. The contractors need to maintain the roads for seven years.

A notification on urban designs and architectural guidelines for the capital region has been cleared with the Chief Minister asserting that every structure should enhance Amaravati’s appeal, and attract visitors. The meeting also discussed hospitality and tourism development.