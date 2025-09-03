Forest department to raise green cover in Nellore district; aims to plant 960 hectares with community support

NELLORE: District Forest Officer (DFO) Mahaboob Basha said the Forest Department is intensifying efforts to expand green cover under the State government’s Harit Andhra Pradesh initiative, targeting plantations over 960.48 hectares during the current financial year.

Officials said the department has prepared more than 20.65 lakh saplings in its nurseries. Following recent rains, nearly 100 hectares have already been planted with species suited to the region’s soil and climate. Preparatory works, including pit digging and soil treatment, are complete in most remaining areas.

“Our target is to cover 960.48 hectares across Udayagiri, Kavali, Atmakuru, Nellore, and Nellore rural divisions. The rains have been favourable, enabling us to plant in 100 hectares already. Nurseries are well-stocked, and plantation sites are ready. By October, we are confident of achieving the target in full,” Basha said.

The programme is supported by Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds alongside the Forest Department’s budget, providing environmental and livelihood benefits.

Thousands of rural workers are engaged in nursery raising, pit digging, watering, and aftercare of saplings.

Officials noted the mission aims to increase tree cover, combat climate change, improve groundwater recharge, and provide shade and shelter in urban and rural areas.