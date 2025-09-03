Grant Opposition status to YSRCP, Sajjala demands

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has sharply criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, labelling his challenges to YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as hollow and hypocritical.

Speaking at the party’s Tadepalli office, Sajjala demanded that Naidu recognise YSRCP and Jagan as the main Opposition in the Assembly. “If granted Opposition status, Jagan will expose the coalition’s failures in the Assembly, which Naidu fears,” he stated.

Sajjala accused the coalition government of collapsing within 18 months, unable to face public scrutiny due to unfulfilled “Super Six” promises. He claimed Naidu hides behind “yellow media” propaganda to dodge accountability, while the Speaker shields him by allowing undemocratic conduct in the Assembly.

Highlighting the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, Sajjala questioned its fairness, alleging the coalition used force and intimidation. He challenged Naidu’s claims of achievements, asking why coalition leaders avoid door-to-door campaigns.

Sajjala also criticised Naidu’s political legacy, accusing him of betraying NTR by usurping his party and assets.