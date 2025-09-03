Jagan accuses TDP of undermining democracy in Pulivendula ZPTC by-poll; vows justice for farmers

KADAPA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused TDP of butchering democracy in the Pulivendula ZPTC by-poll by not allowing voters to exercise their franchise. Rounding off his three-day tour of Pulivendula on Tuesday, Jagan said the by-poll set an example of how TDP demeaned the democratic process.

At Ambakapalli, villagers told Jagan about the atrocities committed by TDP workers during the ZPTC by-polls and explained how police was used to suppress their right to vote.

“Everyone in this village has shown how their freedom to vote was denied. This is a mockery of democracy. I thank you for your unflinching loyalty,” Jagan said.

“We have seen how TDP was routed later in the general elections, giving YSRCP a landslide win. God will teach a lesson, injustice cannot prevail for long. Farmers’ issues remain neglected, and under the guise of ‘Super Six’, people are being cheated. A time will come when this government will be thrown out,” he said.

Jagan performed Jalaharathi at Ambakapalle Cheruvu as Krishna waters reached the reservoir. Through PADA funds, Rs 1.4 crore was spent to acquire 14 acres and construct a tank for Ambakapalli Gangamma Kunta.