Jagan is real backstabber, says Varla

VIJAYAWADA: Terming YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the real backstabber, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah dared those calling TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a backstabber to come for an open debate. He observed that Jagan is worse than Goebbels in spreading false information.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters near Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Ramaiah said though Naidu did not commit any mistake by taking the reins of the party in 1995, he is carrying the ‘backstabber’ tag for the last three decades.

He said that Naidu protected the TDP from an evil force that influenced party founder NT Rama Rao at that time. The people supported the act of Naidu and gave their mandate to him in the 1999 elections. In case of Naidu not taking reins of the party and the Chief Minister, the TDP might have been disappeared by that evil force, observed Ramaiah.

Saying that there are several instances that prove Jagan as the real backstabber, Ramaiah said that the former backstabbed his father by collecting the signatures of the MLAs to occupy the CM seat even before the arrival of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s body.

“To avoid sharing assets, Jagan backstabbed his own mother and sister and did injustice to the family members of his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy by shielding those who murdered Viveka,” Ramaiah said.

Besides killing several people by selling substandard liquor brands, Jagan betrayed all sections of people during his tenure as chief minister, Ramaiah said.