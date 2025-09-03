Kopparthi poised for giant leap as industrial hub

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh’s Kopparthi Mega Industrial Hub in Kamalapuram constituency, Kadapa district, is fast emerging as a key industrial centre, with the coalition government driving rapid development.

Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday inaugurated two major manufacturing units and an Executive Centre Building, marking long strides in job creation and industrial growth.

The TechnoDom India Pvt. Ltd. LED TV manufacturing unit, part of the Dubai-based TechnoDom Group, was formally launched by Minister Lokesh. Established in 2010 with its headquarters in New Delhi, TechnoDom has invested Rs. 121 crore in this facility, which will employ 300 people.

The plant, located in the Kopparthi Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), aims to produce 10 lakh LED TVs and 10 lakh LED monitors annually. Future plans include a Rs. 55 crore investment to manufacture refrigerators, air conditioners, and other appliances.