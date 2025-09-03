Kopparthi poised for giant leap as industrial hub

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh’s Kopparthi Mega Industrial Hub in Kamalapuram constituency, Kadapa district, is fast emerging as a key industrial centre, with the coalition government driving rapid development.
Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday inaugurated two major manufacturing units and an Executive Centre Building, marking long strides in job creation and industrial growth.
The TechnoDom India Pvt. Ltd. LED TV manufacturing unit, part of the Dubai-based TechnoDom Group, was formally launched by Minister Lokesh. Established in 2010 with its headquarters in New Delhi, TechnoDom has invested Rs. 121 crore in this facility, which will employ 300 people.
The plant, located in the Kopparthi Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), aims to produce 10 lakh LED TVs and 10 lakh LED monitors annually. Future plans include a Rs. 55 crore investment to manufacture refrigerators, air conditioners, and other appliances.
In another milestone, Lokesh inaugurated the Texana World Pvt. Ltd. ready-made garment unit in the hub’s North Block.
A subsidiary of Mumbai-based Tex Port India Pvt. Ltd., Texana has invested Rs. 50 crore, creating direct employment for 2,100 people, primarily women. Tex Port, operating across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, produces over 1.7 crore garments annually. Lokesh also launched the Executive Center Building within the Kopparthi EMC, constructed at a cost of Rs. 31.50 crore over 6.3 acres.
Spanning 46,700 square feet, the G+2 structure features co-working spaces, an APIIC office, a business centre ,a convention centre, and recreational facilities. Supported by Rs 2,137 crore from the central government, the hub offers robust infrastructure, including roads, electricity, and water supply. Companies like AIL Dixon Technologies already employ over 2,000 people here.