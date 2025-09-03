Minister Lokesh launches smart kitchens in government schools

KADAPA: In a groundbreaking initiative, Minister for HRD, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, inaugurated India’s first Centralised Advanced Smart Kitchen at the MPP School in CK Dinne, Kamalapuram constituency, Kadapa district, on Tuesday.

Built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, this state-of-the-art facility aims to provide nutritious, hygienic meals to students. Lokesh also virtually launched four additional smart kitchens in Kamalapuram (2), Jammalamadugu (2), and Kadapa (1).

Under the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme, these five smart kitchens will serve 10,332 students across 136 schools, with meals delivered via 13 dedicated vehicles.

Operating on solar power and supervised by nutritionists, the kitchens adhere to stringent quality standards, using water from a specialised RO plant.