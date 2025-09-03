Moderate to heavy rainfall in Uttarandhra today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an alert as a low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify within 24 hours.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the system may move west-northwest toward Odisha, bringing gusty winds of 40-60 kmph along the coast. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

The weather system is likely to cause moderate to heavy rainfall in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts on September 3. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts.

By 5 pm on Tuesday, heavy rainfall was recorded in Srikakulam district, with Santabommali receiving 88.7 mm, Vajrapukothuru 80.7 mm, Palasa 70.5 mm, Ravivalasa 56.5 mm, Madanapuram 53.5 mm, and Haripuram 53 mm.

At the same time, the Godavari River’s water level at Bhadrachalam was 41.3 feet, with an inflow and outflow of 9.72 lakh cusecs at the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage, leading to the withdrawal of the first danger warning.

The Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage recorded inflows and outflows of 3.52 lakh cusecs. Authorities urged residents to avoid crossing overflowing rivers, streams, and canals until floodwaters fully recede.