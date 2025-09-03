MP Lavu meets RBI Governor, discusses potential impact of tariff hike on SMEs

VIJAYAWADA: Lok Sabha MP and Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, participated in an informal discussion with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor on the subject “RBI’s evolving role in India’s dynamic economy.”

The meeting was held as part of the Finance Committee’s study tour at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. The three-day study tour will feature extensive stakeholder consultations across key sectors that form the backbone of the Indian economy, enabling the Committee to gather diverse insights for informed policy-making.

During the interaction, Devarayalu raised key concerns on the potential impact of recent tariff changes on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly in the textile and shrimp export sectors, which are vital contributors to AP’s economy. He emphasised the need for a balanced policy approach to safeguard employment, competitiveness, and the export potential of such industries.

He also sought clarity on mitigation measures that RBI is considering to shield vulnerable sectors from adverse tariff-linked shocks, ensuring that access to credit and liquidity support remains robust.

Additionally, the TDP MP highlighted the growing challenge of banking frauds and stressed the importance of stronger oversight mechanisms, technological interventions, and improved accountability frameworks to protect depositors and strengthen trust in the financial system.

The deliberations reflected the Committee’s commitment to ensuring a resilient financial ecosystem that can support India’s growth trajectory.