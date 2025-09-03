Name Amaravati district after Vasireddy Venkatadri: Jasti Veeranjaneyulu

GUNTUR: All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) National Vice-President and Chief Advisor of the AP Sarpanch Welfare Association, Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, on Tuesday submitted representations to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and Planning Department Principal Secretary Peeyush Kumar at the Secretariat.

He urged the government to declare Amaravati as a new district, naming it Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu (RVVN) Amaravati District, with its headquarters in the historic temple town of Amaravati. Dr Veeranjaneyulu highlighted Amaravati’s rich Buddhist and Jain heritage, which has earned recognition as a heritage city by the Union government.

He recalled the legacy of Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu, who transformed Amaravati into a cultural and religious centre by constructing temples and founding towns such as Jaggaiahpet and Achampet, named after his parents.

He appealed to the government to honour this legacy by upgrading Amaravati to a revenue division, declaring it a district, and developing the historic fort into a museum.