Special team deployed as fever cases surge in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur district health officials have intensified investigation into the surge of fever cases in Turakapalem village and deployed a high-level team of medical specialists to trace the source of sickness to prevent further spread.
A team led by Guntur Medical College Principal Dr Sundarachari and District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Vijayalakshmi visited the village, met affected families, and collected detailed medical histories related to the patients. Laboratory tests have reportedly confirmed two cases of melioidosis, a rare but serious bacterial infection, prompting widespread screening and health monitoring. A 15-day medical camp has been established in the village, bringing together experts from microbiology, biochemistry, general medicine, psychiatry, and social medicine.
The camp will conduct blood culture tests, provide treatment to fever patients, and counsel families. Several residents reported recurring fevers lasting months, often subsiding temporarily with treatment before returning, a pattern consistent with melioidosis symptoms. Officials are also investigating environmental factors, as many villagers work in local quarries.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vijayalakshmi stressed that the camp was ‘a precautionary measure, not to cause panic among people’, adding that the exact cause of the fevers will be confirmed after test results arrive within three days.
Melioidosis, caused by the soil-borne bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, typically spreads through cuts in the skin, inhalation of contaminated dust, or ingestion of contaminated water. Symptoms range from persistent fever and weight loss to severe infections affecting the lungs and other organs. The infection is more common in tropical regions, especially during the rainy season.
Preventive measures include wearing protective gear during agricultural or construction work, avoiding contact with stagnant water, and ensuring proper wound care.
Gntur GGH Superintendent Dr SSV Ramana informed that meliodosis should be treated with specific antibiotics and urged the patients with similar symptoms to visit hospital.