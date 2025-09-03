State government steps in to acquire 1.8k acres, seeks Amaravati ryots’ cooperation

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana said the government will move forward with acquiring about 1,800 acres of land in Amaravati that has not been handed over to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

He said most farmers willingly participated in the land pooling scheme, but a few plots ranging from one to five acres remain within active construction zones.

Narayana stressed that land pooling provides more benefits than acquisition and once again appealed to the remaining farmers to cooperate.

The issue was discussed in the 52nd CRDA Authority meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which delegated powers to the CRDA Commissioner to acquire pending lands.

With construction gathering momentum in Amaravati, Narayana said clearing land hurdles quickly is critical for uninterrupted development of the capital region.