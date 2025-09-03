Tobacco Board limits crop acreage in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The Tobacco Board-Ongole-2 auction platform authorities inspected the Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco seed bed (seedlings) fields cultivated in the Kesinenivari palem village on Tuesday and educated farmers on measures to be taken for better growth of crops.

Clearing the air on the cultivation of tobacco seedlings, the officials said that it is limited to only two hectares. Farmer must display their registrations with particulars at their fields.

Furthermore, they appealed to the farmers to register their names and the extent of their cultivation with the Tobacco Board without any delay. If any FCV tobacco farmer were found to be cultivating seedlings/seed beds without registration will be penalised, the authorities warned.

“As the international tobacco market demand was decreasing, all the tobacco growers should restrict their cultivation extent for the next season as per the directives,” Ongole-2 Tobacco auction platform officer J Tulasi told farmers.