We have adequate fertiliser stocks to ensure that no farmer faces shortage: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting its farmers by ensuring surplus fertiliser stocks and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.
During a review meeting at his Undavalli camp office on Tuesday, Naidu addressed key issues concerning fertiliser supply, horticultural crops, and market strategies, issuing directives to safeguard farmers’ interests.
The State has increased its fertiliser reserves to meet agricultural demand. Officials reported that Andhra Pradesh received 2.02 lakh metric tonnes of urea this season.
Additionally, 51,700 metric tonnes of DAP were supplied, an increase of 16,000 metric tonnes, while complex fertilisers reached 2.72 lakh metric tonnes, surpassing the previous year’s allocation by 1.20 lakh metric tonnes.
Through the Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed), approximately 2 lakh metric tonnes of urea have been distributed, exceeding the State’s demand. Naidu emphasised that these stocks ensure no farmer faces shortages and directed officials to counter misinformation about fertiliser scarcity with transparent communication.
To curb illegal activities, the Chief Minister took a firm stance against black-market fertiliser sales and hoarding, ordering stringent action against violators. He mandated the use of the Integrated Fertiliser Management System to track urea usage and ensure equitable distribution, while the e-Crop platform will monitor cultivation patternss.
Naidu also advocated for reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides, aiming to transform AP into a chemical-free agricultural hub.
For onion farmers, Naidu instructed officials to procure the entire produce and arrange drying in community halls to reduce post-harvest losses. On tobacco, Rs 54 crore has been disbursed for HD Burley tobacco purchases, with Rs 59 crore still pending.
Naidu mandated minimum support prices for 11 key crops to cover cultivation costs.