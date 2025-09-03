We have adequate fertiliser stocks to ensure that no farmer faces shortage: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting its farmers by ensuring surplus fertiliser stocks and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

During a review meeting at his Undavalli camp office on Tuesday, Naidu addressed key issues concerning fertiliser supply, horticultural crops, and market strategies, issuing directives to safeguard farmers’ interests.

The State has increased its fertiliser reserves to meet agricultural demand. Officials reported that Andhra Pradesh received 2.02 lakh metric tonnes of urea this season.

Additionally, 51,700 metric tonnes of DAP were supplied, an increase of 16,000 metric tonnes, while complex fertilisers reached 2.72 lakh metric tonnes, surpassing the previous year’s allocation by 1.20 lakh metric tonnes.