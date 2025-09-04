30 deaths in five months trigger health scare in Guntur’s Turakapalem; melioidosis suspected

GUNTUR: A health scare has gripped Turakapalem village in Guntur district after 30 people died over the past five months, prompting a high-level investigation. Most fatalities occurred in July and August, raising concerns of a possible infectious outbreak.

Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Raghunandan, who led a medical team to the village on Wednesday, said the exact cause of death will be known after blood test results—expected on Saturday—are reviewed. While melioidosis, a bacterial infection caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei, is suspected in some cases, he reassured villagers that timely antibiotic treatment has been effective.

Samples from 29 symptomatic individuals are being tested at Guntur Medical College’s microbiology lab, while two patients currently under care at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) are stable.

A pattern of rising deaths shows five between January and March, two in April, three in May, and a sharp rise of 10 each in July and August. Most victims were men with an average age of 55, and 80% had pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney ailments.

Two melioidosis cases were detected in a private hospital, but confirmation awaits lab results.