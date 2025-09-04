ACB court reserves order on Mithun Reddy’s bail plea till Sept 6

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB court in Vijayawada on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail petition of Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy until September 6. Reddy’s counsel argued that, as the floor leader of the YSRCP in Parliament, he must participate in the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9.

Seeking interim bail, the counsel emphasised that the request was solely to enable Reddy to cast his vote and lead his party MPs during the election process. “Mithun Reddy carries the responsibility of guiding his party members in the Vice-Presidential election. He is prepared to surrender to the court immediately after the voting concludes,” the counsel submitted. The defense also contended that postal ballots were not a viable alternative in this case, as they are not a standard procedure for such elections. They pointed out that Reddy had voluntarily surrendered after the case was filed against him, underscoring his cooperation with the investigation.

Further, the counsel accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of attempting to mislead the court to prevent Reddy’s participation in the election. They argued that the Amritpal Singh judgment cited by the SIT was irrelevant to Reddy’s situation.

Countering the plea, the SIT’s counsel maintained that granting interim bail could affect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. They referenced the Amritpal Singh case, noting that the Election Commission had permitted postal ballots in similar circumstances, and Singh had availed that option during the Vice-Presidential election.

Meanwhile, the SIT probing the multi-crore liquor scam has ramped up its operations, conducting a fresh round of searches across Chittoor district and Hyderabad.