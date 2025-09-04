Amaravati safest capital, to be completed in three years: MAUD Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana reiterated that Amaravati remains the safest capital city and warned that people will not forgive those who are spreading false propaganda about its progress.

Speaking to the media after inspecting ongoing works at Nelapadu, he criticised those claiming Amaravati exists only in ‘graphics’ and asserted that the Amaravati will be completed in three years. He dared the detractors to visit the site to see the real progress.

Narayana also reviewed the construction of gazetted officers’ quarters (Type-1 and Type-2) and Group-D employees’ housing. He said 13,000 workers and 2,500 machines are operating round-the-clock, with work gaining momentum as the rains subside.

According to Narayana, four towers with 384 flats (1,800 sq ft each) for Type-1 officers and four towers with 336 flats (1,500 sq ft each) for Type-2 officers are nearing completion. Six towers with 720 flats (900 sq ft each) for Group-D staff are also advancing rapidly. In total, 1,440 flats covering 27 lakh sq ft are being built, with slab works almost complete. Half the units will be ready by October 2, the rest by November, and all buildings are scheduled for handover by March next year.

He added that the Amaravati infrastructure, including 360 km of trunk roads, 1,500 km of layout roads, iconic buildings, canals, and reservoirs, is progressing swiftly. Dutch experts have designed flood-prevention systems to ensure the city remains safe from inundation.