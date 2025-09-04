AP CM Naidu seeks special support for lagging local bodies; stresses self-reliance, efficient fund use

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure the rapid development of local bodies by effectively utilising the funds being extended by the Centre and the State government. Local bodies lagging behind in development with low per capita income should be categorised so as to extend special support to them, he said.

Chairing a meeting of the 5th State Finance Commission, along with Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K Pawan Kalyan at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he instructed the officials to take steps to make the local bodies achieve self-reliance. Mentioning that panchayats get significant funds every year, Naidu said the creation of assets in panchayats, and development of other basic infrastructure should be closely monitored. Both the panchayats and municipalities should focus on identifying new avenues of revenue generation for self-reliance, he said.

Seeking the details of property tax collection from 2019 to 2024, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the officials to make all tax records accessible online. The Finance Commission members revealed that the resource gap of Panchayat Raj bodies during 2025-29 stands at Rs 7,033 crore.