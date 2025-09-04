AP fast-tracks Rs 14,962 crore power transmission upgrade; Reliance, Suzlon, Axis line up mega energy investments

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh is fast-tracking a Rs 14,962 crore transmission network expansion to meet the State’s rising power demand.

At a review meeting with APTRANSCO officials at the Secretariat, the minister emphasised quality, timely execution, and strict monitoring of projects at 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV levels. Gottipati set a target to complete projects worth Rs 6,000 crore by 2027 and asked for regular reviews with contractors to resolve hurdles. He said priority would be given to port-linked projects, industrial zones, and the capital region, while also supporting aqua farmers and addressing statewide tripping issues.

The minister reviewed power needs for proposed metro projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, and called for substations to back data centers and industries in Visakhapatnam. He also urged modernisation of aging substations and integration of underground cabling in the CRDA region, citing long-term savings.

Discussions also focused on supplying 132 kV power to Machilipatnam Port and an extra-high tension supply to Ramayapatnam Port.