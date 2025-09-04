AP handloom sector entered new era with e-commerce push: Textiles minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Wednesday said the Andhra Pradesh coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is transforming the handloom sector by expanding marketing avenues, integrating e-commerce platforms, and ensuring year-round livelihoods for weavers.
The government is enhancing weavers’ welfare through schemes while promoting handloom products via innovative marketing strategies, including e-commerce platforms and door-to-door delivery.
The Andhra Pradesh Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (APCO) has partnered with leading e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart to expand the reach of handloom products. This initiative has enabled direct delivery of traditional and ready-made handloom garments to consumers’ doorsteps.
APCO has integrated 40 showrooms across the state into its online sales network, offering iconic weaves like Pochampally, Dharmavaram, and Mangalagiri sarees, alongside ready-made apparel tailored to modern tastes. These include kurtas, short kurtas, gowns, and children’s clothing, designed to appeal to youth, women, and families.
The Minister said online sales have already touched Rs 45 lakh in a short span. To further boost visibility, APCO has launched promotional campaigns and expanded its footprint to 92 showrooms nationwide, with new outlets recently opened in Puttaparthi, Proddatur, Tekkali, Emmiganur, and Anakapalli. The government is also planning handloom bazaars at State and national levels.
To match contemporary tastes, APCO has engaged designers to develop products like shirts, linen shirts, and embroidered sarees. Training programmes are being conducted to help weavers adapt to modern designs, creating employment opportunities.
“Through these initiatives, the government aims to provide sustainable livelihoods 365 days a year,” Savitha said. She added that collaborations with Co-optex, Tata Taneria, and the Aditya Birla Group have further strengthened marketing channels for Andhra Pradesh’s handloom products.
The Minister said e-commerce integration, design innovation, and consumer-focused strategies have not only boosted sales but also reinforced the state’s rich textile heritage while improving weavers’ economic stability.