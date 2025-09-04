AP handloom sector entered new era with e-commerce push: Textiles minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Wednesday said the Andhra Pradesh coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is transforming the handloom sector by expanding marketing avenues, integrating e-commerce platforms, and ensuring year-round livelihoods for weavers.

The government is enhancing weavers’ welfare through schemes while promoting handloom products via innovative marketing strategies, including e-commerce platforms and door-to-door delivery.

The Andhra Pradesh Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (APCO) has partnered with leading e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart to expand the reach of handloom products. This initiative has enabled direct delivery of traditional and ready-made handloom garments to consumers’ doorsteps.

APCO has integrated 40 showrooms across the state into its online sales network, offering iconic weaves like Pochampally, Dharmavaram, and Mangalagiri sarees, alongside ready-made apparel tailored to modern tastes. These include kurtas, short kurtas, gowns, and children’s clothing, designed to appeal to youth, women, and families.