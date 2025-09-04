AP sees 6% dip in road accidents in 2023; fatality rate remains above national average

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a total of 19,949 road accidents in 2023, a decrease from 21,249 reported in 2022.
According to official data, this marks a decline of 1,300 cases, reflecting a 6.1% reduction. Despite the fall in numbers, AP retained its ninth place among all States and Union Territories in terms of number of road accidents in both 2022 and 2023.
Accident severity across the State in 2023 was reported at 40.8%. The fatality rate in Andhra Pradesh stood at 6.21%, higher than the national average of 5.30%. The data was presented in the report ‘Road Accidents in India 2023’ released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in July 2025.
AP recorded 21,556 road accidents in 2021, 19,509 in 2020, and 21,992 in 2019.
3,806 killed in 8,276 mishaps on highways
A total of 8,137 persons lost their lives in road accidents in 2023, compared to 8,292 in 2022, showing a marginal decline of 1.9%.
Of the 19,949 accidents recorded in 2023, 7,516 were fatal, 3,999 resulted in grievous injuries, 7,029 caused minor injuries, and 1,405 were non-injury accidents. In terms of injuries, 5,807 persons sustained grievous injuries, while 14,602 suffered minor injuries, bringing the total number of injured persons to 20,409.
On national highways in Andhra Pradesh, 8,276 road accidents were recorded resulting in 3,806 deaths in 2023. Road accidents on State highways numbered 4,499, with 1,887 fatalities. The data also highlighted the status of drivers involved in the accidents. Of the total cases, 2,278 were without licences, and 2,583 fell under other categories.