AP sees 6% dip in road accidents in 2023; fatality rate remains above national average

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a total of 19,949 road accidents in 2023, a decrease from 21,249 reported in 2022.

According to official data, this marks a decline of 1,300 cases, reflecting a 6.1% reduction. Despite the fall in numbers, AP retained its ninth place among all States and Union Territories in terms of number of road accidents in both 2022 and 2023.

Accident severity across the State in 2023 was reported at 40.8%. The fatality rate in Andhra Pradesh stood at 6.21%, higher than the national average of 5.30%. The data was presented in the report ‘Road Accidents in India 2023’ released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in July 2025.

AP recorded 21,556 road accidents in 2021, 19,509 in 2020, and 21,992 in 2019.