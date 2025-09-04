Chicago university hails Andhra’s PAL programme for delivering 1.9 years of learning gains in 17 months

VIJAYAWADA: Prof Michael Kremer, Nobel Prize-winning economist and Director of the Development Innovation Lab at the University of Chicago, met HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to discuss the findings of a landmark evaluation study on the State’s Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) programme.

The study, conducted by the University of Chicago team, presents some of the strongest global evidence to date on the potential of EdTech in government schools. It found that students using PAL achieved learning gains equivalent to 1.9 additional years in just 17 months compared to their peers in non-PAL schools. These gains were observed across all grades and student groups, with particularly strong results among younger students.

Launched in 2018 in 60 schools, PAL has since expanded to 1,224 schools across all 26 districts, reaching over 3.25 lakh students.

The programme is being implemented by the Department of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, with the Central Square Foundation (CSF) as its strategic partner. ConveGenius serves as the technology provider.

Prof. Kremer noted that the study demonstrates how evidence-backed technology, when paired with strong governance—as seen in AP—can significantly improve learning outcomes.