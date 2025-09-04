CM Naidu chalks out bold plans for AP tourism; eco-projects, heritage hubs to make state a world-class destination

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined an ambitious plan to position Andhra Pradesh as a world-class tourism destination by promoting homestays, tent city projects, and branding local products like Araku Coffee, Kuchipudi dance, and handwoven textiles.
During a review meeting of the Tourism Department at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu directed officials to enhance tourism infrastructure and events across the State.
He emphasised the development of homestays in temple towns such as Tirupati and other major religious centres, insisting they meet international standards.
He also proposed homestays in Konaseema to offer authentic rural experiences and encouraged Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to invest. He instructed officials to identify sites for tourism projects across all 175 Assembly constituencies and develop industrial zones and townships linked to ports as tourism hubs.
Furthermore, Naidu asked officials to organise continuous events in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, Tirupati, Anantapur, and Kurnool. The State aims to add 10,000 hotel rooms by March 2026 and 50,000 by 2029 to accommodate rising tourist inflows, he said.
Among major proposals were a Disney World City in Anantapur, a light-and-sound show at Undavalli Caves, eco-tourism in Chintapalli, an elephant safari in Kuppam, and a dolphin show in Visakhapatnam. He also pushed for private partnerships to adopt heritage sites like Kondapalli Fort.
Projects under Swadesh Darshan include expedited works at Borra Caves, Araku, and Lambasingi. The Surya Lanka Beach Experience, with a `97 crore investment, is scheduled for completion by June 2026. Temple development under the PRASAD scheme in Simhachalam and Annavaram is also underway.
The Akhanda Godavari project aims to transform Havelock Bridge into a tourist attraction, while Rajahmundry is being developed as a special hub. Naidu also directed officials to promote heli and seaplane routes linking Vijayawada-Srisailam, Gandikota -Bengaluru, and Visakhapatnam-Araku.
To showcase Andhra’s cultural heritage, stalls featuring Araku coffee, red sandalwood products, handwoven textiles, and Kuchipudi performances will be set up at tourist sites. Ancient Telugu palm-leaf manuscripts will be displayed at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Naidu proposed grand Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada from September 22 to October 2, modelled on Mysuru’s festival, and a tourism festival at Surya Lanka for World Tourism Day.
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, who joined virtually, suggested a curtain-raiser event for the Godavari Pushkaralu, which Naidu approved.