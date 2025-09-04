CM Naidu refutes claims of urea shortage in AP; says propaganda aimed at creating panic among farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh has surplus stocks of urea and dismissed YSRCP’s allegations of a shortage as false propaganda aimed at creating panic among farmers.

Presenting district-wise data on demand and supply, Naidu warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation on social media. He appealed to farmers not to fall prey to ‘fake politics’ and assured that the government remains committed to farmer welfare and water security.

Naidu said the government recently credited Rs 7,000 to each farmer’s account and is considering subsidies for those reducing the use of fertilisers and pesticides through drone technology. He cautioned against the overuse of chemicals, citing health risks.

The Chief Minister noted that while districts such as Nellore, Tirupati, and Palnadu record high fertiliser consumption, usage is relatively low in Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Vizianagaram districts.

As of Wednesday, 94,892 metric tonnes of urea were available in the State, with another 53,000 metric tonnes allotted by the Centre a day earlier. Naidu said that district collectors have been instructed to monitor distribution daily.

Citing an incident in Krishna district, where four YSRCP workers allegedly posed as farmers to spread misinformation, he said the government would ‘act tough’ against such attempts. Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and senior officials were present.