GST reforms are meant for poorest of the poor: AP finance minister Keshav

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav extended support to the GST reforms proposed by the Centre, and called it a measure taken in the best interest of ‘poorest of the poor’.

Participating in the 56th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, Payyavula said the reforms were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement of a ‘Diwali gift’ for the people.

“As an alliance partner, the Andhra Pradesh government supports these reforms in the GST sector proposed by the Government of India. Most of them are aimed at helping the common man, and the poorest of the poor. They cover critical sectors such as food, education, health, steel, cement, and textiles,” the AP Finance Minister said.

CM welcomes FM’s decision

Welcoming the GST reforms, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that this growth-oriented decision would benefit all sections of society—from farmers to businesses.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Naidu worte: “I congratulate Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji on this transformative step. As announced by PM Modi Ji on Independence Day, these next-generation GST reforms mark a strategic and citizen-centric advancement of our tax framework, ensuring a better quality of life for every Indian.”