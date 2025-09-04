Jagan hits out at NDA govt over urea crisis; alleges farmer neglect, black marketing

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting farmers amid a severe urea shortage.

In a post on X, Jagan warned that delays in fertiliser supply could damage crop yields and demanded immediate corrective action. He contrasted the current administration with his own tenure from 2019 to 2024, claiming that his government ensured uninterrupted fertiliser distribution and price stability.

Highlighting his past initiatives, Jagan said his administration procured 9,025 tons of onions to support farmers when prices collapsed, backed by a Rs 7,802 crore price stabilisation fund. He noted that onion prices, once between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000 per quintal during his rule, have now fallen to Rs 400–Rs 500, even as market rates for consumers touched Rs 35 per kg.

He further alleged that subsidised urea is being diverted to the black market, where bags are sold for Rs 467 instead of the official Rs 267. Jagan criticised the absence of inspections against illegal stockpiling and inadequate allocations to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Jagan said that during his five-year tenure, 12 lakh tons of fertilisers were distributed through RBKs at Rs 50 below the market price, and claimed that this system has since been dismantled. He also accused the government of discontinuing farmer support schemes such as free crop insurance and input subsidies.

Challenging Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to act, Jagan questioned the government’s commitment.