TTD launches Srivari Seva reforms with trainers, supervisors; unveils new canteen policy for Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced reforms to strengthen Srivari Seva and revamp volunteer services, including the introduction of Group Supervisors, Sevak Trainers, and new options for Professional and NRI Sevas.

Addressing reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan on Wednesday, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, accompanied by Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and CV&SO Muralikrishna, said that since its inception in 2000, Srivari Seva has grown to involve 17 lakh volunteers. He said the new reforms, initiated under the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aim to improve the quality and spirit of Seva.

On the occasion, BR Naidu inaugurated the Srivari Seva Group Supervisor and Sevak Trainer modules. Those aged between 45 and 65 with a degree qualification can apply. Trainers will undergo three days of classroom sessions and a one-day field visit, with support from experts from IIM Ahmedabad and the AP Planning Department, before guiding Sevaks.