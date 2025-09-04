TTD launches Srivari Seva reforms with trainers, supervisors; unveils new canteen policy for Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced reforms to strengthen Srivari Seva and revamp volunteer services, including the introduction of Group Supervisors, Sevak Trainers, and new options for Professional and NRI Sevas.
Addressing reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan on Wednesday, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, accompanied by Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and CV&SO Muralikrishna, said that since its inception in 2000, Srivari Seva has grown to involve 17 lakh volunteers. He said the new reforms, initiated under the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aim to improve the quality and spirit of Seva.
On the occasion, BR Naidu inaugurated the Srivari Seva Group Supervisor and Sevak Trainer modules. Those aged between 45 and 65 with a degree qualification can apply. Trainers will undergo three days of classroom sessions and a one-day field visit, with support from experts from IIM Ahmedabad and the AP Planning Department, before guiding Sevaks.
The EO explained that Group Supervisors will oversee volunteer services across Tirumala and Tirupati, grading Sevaks on performance. A database of high-performing Sevaks will be created to assign them during peak days and special occasions. Trainers, meanwhile, will orient Sevaks in history, facilities, and duties before their service begins, improving confidence and efficiency.
In a significant administrative reform, Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary announced that TTD has for the first time introduced a transparent policy for licensing Big Canteens and Janata Canteens in Tirumala. Through an Expression of Interest (EoI) process, license fees were fixed in advance to prevent revenue-maximisation motives. He said several reputed firms from Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Vijayawada have secured bids.
The policy mandates affordable, hygienic food for pilgrims and prescribes inclusion of sampradaya bhojanam (traditional meals) in menus. A committee has been constituted to ensure transparency and industry-standard practices in canteen operations.