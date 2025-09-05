AP police constable aspirants urge government to defer recruitment until DSC appointments are complete

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police constable aspirants from Andhra Pradesh have appealed to the State government to postpone the ongoing police constable recruitment process until the appointments under the recently notified DSC (teacher recruitment) are completed.

In a representation to CM N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, the candidates said that several aspirants have qualified for both DSC and police constable exams. They suggested that such candidates be allowed to surrender one of the posts through unwillingness letters, enabling other eligible candidates to secure the remaining vacancies.

“If the government postpones the police constable recruitment until DSC appointments are completed, the overlapping posts can be reallocated to other aspirants. Otherwise, these vacancies will remain unfilled, eventually moving into the backlog. By the time a new notification is issued, many of us may cross the age limit,” the aspirants said.

K Raja, one of the aspirants, noted that he missed the cutoff by half a mark. “I come from a poor family and have been preparing for the constable post for the past five years. If the government fills the vacant posts left by candidates who qualify for multiple jobs, it will give us a fair chance,” he told TNIE.