AP showcases $2.4 trillion growth vision at Global SME Summit in Davos

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh projected itself as a premier destination for global investors at the Global SME Summit 2025, held at the Davos Congress Centre.

A high-level delegation led by Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Relations, Srinivas Kondapalli, unveiled the State’s roadmap to transform into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047, while inviting international partners to share in its growth.

In his keynote, Kondapalli stressed that Andhra Pradesh, with a GSDP of $166 billion and an 11% growth rate, is among the fastest-growing states in India. He highlighted its strategic strengths, including six operational ports with four more under development, six airports (three international), 8,600 km of national highways, 24/7 power supply and an industrial land bank of nearly 100,000 acres.

He underlined the State’s leadership in Ease of Doing Business, moving towards the “Speed of Doing Business” with Single Window 2.0. He also showcased cluster-based development in electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive and renewable energy, alongside plans for 175 MSME parks and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

Kondapalli further emphasised AP’s role in green growth, being the first state to announce a decarbonisation subsidy. Targeting 15% annual GSDP growth and 2 million new jobs in five years, he called on global leaders to partner in the State’s ambitious journey.

The delegation, which included APMSMEDC CEO Vishwa Manoharan and other officials, received an encouraging response from investors, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s image as a hub for investment, innovation and sustainable development.