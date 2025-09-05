AP showcases tourism potential at ITB India 2025; highlights Buddhist heritage, eco-friendly initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) made a compelling case to attract global tourists at the ITB India 2025 conference, held from September 2–4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Themed ‘Curated Travel for Targeted Growth’, the event served as a strategic platform to showcase AP’s tourism offerings to international tour operators, travelers, and industry stakeholders.

Led by Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Padmarani Seela, Regional Director Prasanna Lakshmi, and Assistant Director Prasanna, the AP delegation—joined by representatives from GRT, SLV Tours, and Southern Travels—highlighted the State’s rich and diverse attractions.

Andhra Pradesh was presented as South India’s tourism gateway, featuring over 1,000 km of coastline, pristine beaches, scenic hills, lush natural landscapes, and revered spiritual destinations. Key sites such as Amaravati, Nagarjuna Konda, and Thotlakonda were spotlighted as icons of Buddhist heritage.

The delegation engaged with national and international stakeholders from the MICE, corporate, travel, and technology sectors, outlining AP’s tourism incentives, subsidies, and the forward-looking Tourism Policy 2024–29, which grants industrial status to the sector.

Sustainable and eco-friendly tourism initiatives from the State also garnered significant interest. Tour operators from various countries expressed enthusiasm for AP’s tourism potential, gathering detailed insights and coordinating with local partners.

The conference facilitated meaningful networking and strategic partnerships, sparking investment interest in AP’s Buddhist circuits, adventure tourism, and cultural heritage.

Industry leaders noted that ITB India 2025 significantly elevated AP’s global tourism profile, paving the way for future growth in the sector.