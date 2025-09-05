AP’s Viswabharath Allamsetti becomes first Telugu runner to complete world’s toughest Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc

VISAKHAPATNAM: Viswabharath Allamsetti, a native of Andhra Pradesh, has become the only Telugu runner to complete the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB), regarded as one of the most challenging endurance races in the world.

The UTMB finals, considered the crown jewel of trail running, is a 176.5-kilometre loop around the Mont Blanc massif with an elevation gain and loss of more than 10,000 metres. The course passes through France, Italy and Switzerland, before returning to Chamonix, France, where it concludes. This year’s race began on August 29.

Sharing his journey, Viswabharath said he was introduced to running after moving to France, where he found an active running community at work. Son of late Madhusudhan Rao and Sujatha Allamsetti of Guntur, Viswabharath currently resides in France with his wife Sireesha and their two children. He works as a support engineer in an IT company.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown, I began running more regularly, gradually moving from half-marathons to full marathons. Later, I turned to trail and mountain running, which I found more engaging than road races,” he said.