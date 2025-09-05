Guntur partners with UNIDO to boost civic infrastructure, sanitation, green energy initiatives

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is striving to position the city among the best in the country by enhancing civic infrastructure, with strong support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said on Thursday.

He made the remarks following a review meeting with UNIDO International Evaluator Roland Wong, National Evaluator Dr Srinivas Shroff, Senior Technical Advisor Dr Nandapal Singh, and National Project Coordinator Deepika Shripad Lele, who visited Guntur to inspect sanitation initiatives and the floating solar plant being implemented with UNIDO’s assistance.

Srinivasulu stated that UNIDO’s Global Environment Facility (GEF) is providing comprehensive support to transform Guntur into a pollution-free city. Floating solar panels have already been installed at the Sangam Jagarlamudi summer storage tank, and funds have been allocated for electric autos (e-autos) used in waste collection.

The UNIDO delegation praised GMC’s progress, particularly the strengthened sanitation system and innovative e-auto charging points at reservoirs, and pledged continued support for the city’s development. GMC officials Sundarrami Reddy (In-charge SE) and Solid Waste Management Specialist Anil Kumar also attended the meeting.