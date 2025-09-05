Kakinada GGH probes gynaecology department over patient complaints, flawed surgeries

KAKINADA: Kakinada Government General Hospital is investigating complaints against its Gynaecology Department following multiple incidents.

On August 7, Pilli Ramya, a patient from Jagannaickpur, underwent surgery for abdominal pain. Doctors initially informed her family she was not pregnant and could not conceive in the future.

The hospital discharged her on August 14. However, a strip test conducted by relatives on August 11 tested positive for pregnancy.

Based on relatives' complaints, Hospital Superintendent Dr Lavanya Kumari ordered an inquiry on August 27, forming a committee comprising Dr N Naresh Kumar (HOD, General Surgery), Dr B Anuradha (Radiology Head of the Department (HoD), and Dr G Mehar Kumar (In-charge CSRMO).

The committee questioned the doctors, the patient, and her family, with doctors citing an ultrasound report as the basis for the surgery. The committee’s findings are yet to be submitted.

Additionally, concerns were raised about a July 1 surgery on Kandala Devi, allegedly involving an incorrect procedure, and a recent death due to excessive bleeding post-tubectomy.

Dr Kumari stated that complaints with specific details would prompt immediate inquiries, with actions based on findings.