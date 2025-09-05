AP CM Naidu raps ministers for not countering YSRCP propaganda; orders vigilant monitoring

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have expressed displeasure with Ministers for failing to counter the ‘false propaganda’ of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on the fertiliser issue in time.

Interacting with his Cabinet colleagues after the Council of Ministers’ meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu said that despite sufficient stocks of urea being supplied to farmers, the YSRCP spread fake propaganda.

Directing officials to remain vigilant against such campaigns, the Chief Minister suggested establishing a mechanism to monitor social media and take action against those posting objectionable or misleading content.

On the issue of handing over the case of Sugali Preethi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Naidu instructed officials to write to the CBI Director, requesting a thorough probe.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who said he was being targeted for supporting the victim’s family, stressed the need to counter propaganda more effectively.

Naidu also observed that remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have been rebutted promptly.

Sources said Naidu emphasised that coalition partners should work in coordination to face criticism. The Cabinet also congratulated Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh on the successful conduct of the DSC.