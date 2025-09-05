Spike in sudden cardiac deaths among AP youth raises alarm over lifestyle, genetic risks

VIJAYAWADA: A spate of sudden cardiac deaths among youngsters in Andhra Pradesh has raised alarm over rising health risks among the younger population. From students to software professionals, several incidents in recent months have spotlighted the role of genetic factors and lifestyle habits in triggering heart-related emergencies.

In January, Kommalapati Saikumar (28), a software engineer from Angaluru in Krishna district, collapsed while playing cricket and died before reaching a hospital despite no prior health issues.

On May 6, Pavan Kumar (35) was found dead in his Madhura Nagar room, with doctors citing cardiac arrest. In another case, a 15-year-old girl from Korrapadu in Kadapa died of sudden cardiac arrest shortly after writing her SSC exam on March 19. Similar cases have emerged in Palnadu, where a 17-year-old died last year, and Hyderabad’s Maheshwaram, where a young techie collapsed while working out.

“Sudden cardiac death is the cessation of all life activities within an hour, often caused by massive heart attacks or ventricular arrhythmias. Some are genetic, but many are lifestyle-related—smoking, stress, lack of sleep, and poor diet,” Dr Lakshmi Navya, Consultant Cardiologist at Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada, told TNIE.

Doctors highlight both non-modifiable factors, such as hereditary lipid disorders and modifiable risks like hypertension, obesity, and poor lifestyle habits. Health experts warn that the rise in cases shows these deaths are no longer isolated but part of a worrying trend. “The increasing number of young people collapsing during routine activities shows the urgent need for regular screening, awareness, and preventive care,” she added.