Unauthorised speed breakers disrupt Nellore city, residents demand urgent action

NELLORE: Unauthorised speed breakers are causing severe inconvenience to commuters across Nellore city, particularly on internal roads and narrow lanes. Residents allege that civic authorities have failed to act despite repeated complaints.

As per regulations, speed breakers should be constructed only at accident-prone areas or near schools and colleges, following prescribed standards on size and location. However, in many parts of the city, individuals are installing them arbitrarily—sometimes even using them to cover household drainage pipelines. In some places, stones and concrete have been dumped on roads in the name of speed control, creating hazards instead of safety.

“Every day while dropping my children to school, I struggle to control the bike on these speed breakers. Many of them come without warning. Recently, I fell with my child because of one such unmarked hump,” said Ramesh Kumar, BV Nagar resident.

Motorists say the unplanned humps are leading to accidents and frequent vehicle repairs. Elderly people, patients, and two-wheeler riders are particularly affected, often suffering neck and back pain due to sudden jerks.

“There is no mechanism in place to control unauthorised speed breakers in the city. Accidents are happening, but officials are ignoring them,” said K Venkateswarlu, a resident of Balaji Nagar.