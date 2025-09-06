AI helps avoid human-animal conflict in Seshachalam forest

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirupati Forest Division has launched a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence-based initiative to enhance wildlife monitoring, and conflict mitigation, aiming to ensure the safety of pilgrims while protecting the rich biodiversity of the Tirumala Hills, especially the Seshachalam Biosphere.
A key component of the new initiative is deployment of a sophisticated surveillance system to monitor the movement of wild animals, particularly leopards and sloth bears. The Forest Division has installed 100 camera traps along the Alipiri footpath, the popular pedestrian pilgrim route, to track the wildlife activity.
Additionally, more than 30 solar-powered live-streaming cameras have been set up at strategic locations, providing real-time alerts to control stations. This integrated system ensures a quick response to potential human-wildlife encounters. To further strengthen this system, the division is set to introduce AI-based technologies, including AI-enabled camera traps, predictive analytics for conflict forecasting, and drones for aerial monitoring.
For leopard management, the division has set up cage traps in high-conflict zones. Two leopards were recently captured from Sri Venkateswara University premises, and released into forest habitats.
Forest dept ties up with TTD for greenery drive
Camera trap data has indicated that leopards are extending their range from the Narasimha Swamy temple towards the 7th Mile, and Tirumala foothills, highlighting the need for continuous monitoring, and adaptive strategies.
Special emphasis has also been laid on managing human-elephant conflict (HEC) with the constitution of an Elephant Task Force (ETF). The 24x7 ETF, which coordinates conflict mitigation in Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya Forest Divisions, uses drones, GPS-enabled tools, and Google-based movement data to generate predictive maps of elephant movement.
A new Elephant Safe Drive Audit has also been introduced for transparent reporting of elephant herd movement. Community-led approaches are also being employed to mitigate HEC, including Rapid Alert System (RAS) via WhatsApp bulk messages, and loudspeaker announcements in villages adjacent to the forest. The mitigation plans include the introduction of mobile-triggered community alert lights, and solar-powered smart fencing.
Simultaneously, the Forest Division has taken up a major greenery programme in the Tirumala Hills, in coordination with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
The programme aims to increase the dense forest cover from the current 68.14% to 80% by 2027-28. With a budget of `650 lakh, the programme will cover 3,035 hectares of TTD forest, and 6,000-7,000 hectares of Reserve Forest, contributing to the long-term ecological security of the region.
“Conflict incidents in Tirumala and Tirupati landscapes are not due to animal aggression, but primarily due to anthropogenic factors, such as improper waste management and food subsidies,” said Vivek, DFO, Tirupati Division.
“The Forest Department, in coordination with the TTD, and line departments, is committed to addressing root causes for the human-animal conflict,” the DFO added.