AI helps avoid human-animal conflict in Seshachalam forest

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirupati Forest Division has launched a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence-based initiative to enhance wildlife monitoring, and conflict mitigation, aiming to ensure the safety of pilgrims while protecting the rich biodiversity of the Tirumala Hills, especially the Seshachalam Biosphere.

A key component of the new initiative is deployment of a sophisticated surveillance system to monitor the movement of wild animals, particularly leopards and sloth bears. The Forest Division has installed 100 camera traps along the Alipiri footpath, the popular pedestrian pilgrim route, to track the wildlife activity.

Additionally, more than 30 solar-powered live-streaming cameras have been set up at strategic locations, providing real-time alerts to control stations. This integrated system ensures a quick response to potential human-wildlife encounters. To further strengthen this system, the division is set to introduce AI-based technologies, including AI-enabled camera traps, predictive analytics for conflict forecasting, and drones for aerial monitoring.

For leopard management, the division has set up cage traps in high-conflict zones. Two leopards were recently captured from Sri Venkateswara University premises, and released into forest habitats.