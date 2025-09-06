Andhra CM salutes teachers, pitches for edu reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked Teachers’ Day by paying glowing tributes to educators, describing them as the guiding force after parents in shaping people and society. Speaking at the State-level Guru Puja celebrations on Friday, he said, “We may forget many people in life, but never the teachers who taught us.”

He fondly remembered his childhood teacher, Bhaktavatsalam, noting how teachers inspire children beyond academics. “A teacher is the only person who brings out the hidden talent in children,” he said. The CM announced that a special book will be printed featuring the suggestions of 175 best teacher awardees along with their photographs, turning their advice into a resource for education policy.

Highlighting the legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who began as a teacher in Renigunta, served as Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, and rose to become India’s Vice-President and President, Naidu called him an ideal for all educators, noting, “That is why we celebrate Teachers’ Day in his name.” Sharing personal experiences, Naidu credited his wife Bhuvaneswari for shaping their son, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s academic journey. “The credit for making his education meaningful is not mine, it is my wife’s,” he said, recounting how Lokesh overcame weak subjects through bridge courses, later working at the World Bank, Singapore PMO, and Stanford University.