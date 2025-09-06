Andhra Minister Durgesh hails simplified GST as a landmark step

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, has welcomed the GST Council’s decision to simplify tax slabs as a landmark reform to streamline India’s taxation system.

In a press release on Friday, he announced that the existing four GST slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) will be consolidated into two—5% and 18%—delivering direct financial benefits to citizens

The minister highlighted that the reforms will enhance service-driven industries. Hotel room tariffs below Rs 7,500 will now attract a reduced GST of 5% (down from 12%), economy-class air tickets will see a similar reduction from 12% to 5%, and restaurant bills will also be taxed at only 5%.

These changes are expected to encourage budget travellers .In the cinema sector, movie tickets priced below Rs 100 will continue to carry a 12% GST, while those above Rs 100 will be taxed at 18%.