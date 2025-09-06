Andhra Pradesh

Andhra-native youth dies in swimming pool accident in Boston

Relatives said that Lokesh drowned while swimming on September 3, despite being a trained swimmer.
Patibandla Lokesh
GUNTUR: A 23-year-old youth from Martur of Guntur district, died in a swimming pool accident in Boston, United States of America, family members said on Thursday.

The deceased, Patibandla Lokesh, was the son of granite trader P Venubabu. He had gone to the US for higher studies, later securing employment after completing his Master of Science (MA).

Family members in Boston are coordinating efforts to bring his body back to his native village Martur.

Lokesh is survived by his parents and a younger brother who recently graduated. The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over Martur, with local TDP leaders and granite business owners visiting the family home to console the bereaved parents.

