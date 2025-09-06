Andhra-native youth dies in swimming pool accident in Boston

GUNTUR: A 23-year-old youth from Martur of Guntur district, died in a swimming pool accident in Boston, United States of America, family members said on Thursday.

The deceased, Patibandla Lokesh, was the son of granite trader P Venubabu. He had gone to the US for higher studies, later securing employment after completing his Master of Science (MA).

Relatives said that Lokesh drowned while swimming on September 3, despite being a trained swimmer.

Family members in Boston are coordinating efforts to bring his body back to his native village Martur.

Lokesh is survived by his parents and a younger brother who recently graduated. The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over Martur, with local TDP leaders and granite business owners visiting the family home to console the bereaved parents.