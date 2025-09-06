Andhra ready to set up International Arbitration Centre in Vizag: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his government’s readiness to establish an International Arbitration Centre in Visakhapatnam, aiming to create an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) ecosystem, surpassing Singapore’s globally recognised model.

Speaking as a chief guest at the International Mediation Conference organised by the Asian Centre for International Arbitration and Mediation (ACIAM) in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Naidu emphasised that the ease of justice system, driven by mediation and arbitration, ensures swift and accessible justice.

He highlighted India’s rich tradition of mediation, citing Lord Krishna as an exemplary mediator, and noting how our ancestors and village elders historically resolved disputes.

Naidu underscored that India’s judicial system, a cornerstone of democracy, upholds constitutional rights with commitment, impartiality, and transparency, instilling public confidence despite occasional delays.

He stressed that robust ADR mechanisms are essential to reduce disputes, stabilise the economy, and bridge the gap between haves and have-nots for a healthier society. He noted that conventional legal processes can be intimidating for many, making mediation a dignified alternative.

With increasing companies and systems, Naidu advocated for technology-driven ADR systems to ensure accessible justice, alongside establishing new courts to address rising caseloads.