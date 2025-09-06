APSSDC inks pact with DEKRA to create jobs

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a strategic partnership with DEKRA Arbeit to create global opportunities for the State’s skilled youth, beginning with recruitment to Germany.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday to formalise the collaboration, which will initially focus on recruiting nurses for Germany, with plans to expand into engineering and other sectors.

“Our goal is to prepare the youth of Andhra Pradesh to the highest quality standards while they are in India itself, ensuring a smoother transition into the German labour market,” said Kona Sasidhar, Secretary of Skill development. Yvonne Bolach, Managing Director (MD) of DEKRA Expert Migration GmbH, said, “We look forward to a long-term partnership with Andhra Pradesh and to building a trained talent pipeline from India to meet Germany’s evolving workforce needs.”

APSSDC Executive Director D Manohar called the collaboration ‘a significant step in connecting the skills of Andhra Pradesh with international opportunities’, expressing confidence that it will ‘open doors for thousands of talented youth’.

APSSDC Managing Director (MD) & CEO Ganesh Kumar and Seeta Sharma, Advisor – International Skilling and Mobility, Government of AP, were also present at the signing ceremony.