Back Modi’s leadership: Andhra BJP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president PVN Madhav on Friday urged party activists to move forward unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the party’s presence in the State. He was addressing BJP activists at a meeting held at Sitara N Convention in the Vijayawada-West constituency.

Expressing happiness over his visit as State president for the first time, Madhav paid tributes to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to teachers across the State. He also conveyed wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, stating that BJP represents all religions and respects everyone’s faith.