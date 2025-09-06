Back Modi’s leadership: Andhra BJP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president PVN Madhav on Friday urged party activists to move forward unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the party’s presence in the State. He was addressing BJP activists at a meeting held at Sitara N Convention in the Vijayawada-West constituency.
Expressing happiness over his visit as State president for the first time, Madhav paid tributes to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to teachers across the State. He also conveyed wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, stating that BJP represents all religions and respects everyone’s faith.
Highlighting the region’s legacy, Madhav recalled Pingali Venkaiah, the designer of the National Flag, and Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for a separate Andhra state. “Bezawada has produced many eminent personalities, and it is time BJP leaders represent people in the legislative assemblies,” he said.
On development, Madhav said the upcoming Outer Ring Road and the revival of Amaravati would be game changers for Andhra Pradesh. He noted that Vijayawada is being protected from flooding with a Rs 300-crore project and credited the Modi government for driving these initiatives.
Welcoming local leaders, including cricket commentator Doddapaneni Kalyan Krishna, into the BJP, Madhav lauded Modi’s welfare measures, including direct benefit transfers, free rice distribution during Covid, and panchayat development funds. He called for reviving the Swadeshi movement, banning foreign goods, and building an economically strong, self-reliant India.