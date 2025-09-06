EAGLE’s ‘Teaching Law’ awareness drive launched in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) chief Ake Ravi Krishna launched the ‘Teaching Law’ campaign at PB Siddhartha Junior College, marking Teachers’ Day on Friday.

Attending as the chief guest, Ravi Krishna extended his greetings to all teachers.

Addressing the students and teachers on the occasion, Ravi Krishna, assuming the role of an ‘Eagle Teacher’, emphasised that teachers have to join hands in spreading awareness among students about the dangers of drugs and narcotics.

Furthermore, the senior police officer also called on educators across the State to actively join the EAGLE network in making schools and colleges free from drugs and contraband.

Under the Teaching Law initiative, EAGLE members–teachers– will take up the role of educating students about the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act in over 40,000 educational institutions across the State.

“The STDD (Source, Transportation, Destination, Demand) model is being implemented to track and eliminate drug supply chains across Andhra Pradesh,” the EAGLE explained.