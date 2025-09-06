Efforts stepped up to boost jute, mesta cultivation in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fibre crops like jute and mesta play a crucial role in reducing pollution and maintaining soil health. With this in mind, the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) and various Agricultural Research Stations (ARS) are working to increase the cultivation of these crops across the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) region, including the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam. Their goal is to make these crops financially viable for farmers while promoting environmental sustainability.

During the ongoing Kharif season, JCI and ARS are actively raising awareness among farmers about the benefits of expanding jute and mesta cultivation.

The Tossa variety of jute, in particular, is in high demand across India, and both JCI and ARS are encouraging farmers to grow this variety.

The Union government has announced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for jute and mesta for the 2025-2026 season. For jute, the MSP for the first category (TD-1-W-1) is set at Rs 6,350 per quintal, while prices for the other categories range from Rs 6,150 (TD-2-W-2) to Rs 4,875 (TD-5-W-5). For mesta, the MSP for the first quality (M-1) is Rs 4,135, with prices for lower qualities ranging from Rs 3,985 to Rs 3,660.

To further support farmers, JCI is also facilitating the creation of water ponds on farm fields through the MGNREGS for the soaking of plants.

The total area under jute and mesta cultivation in the NCAP region stands at 10,000 acres, according to G. ChittiBabu, Senior Scientist at the Amadalavalasa Agri Research Station.